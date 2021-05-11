Tuesday’s Insider Report: Multiple insiders are selling this mining stock trading near record levels

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV-X)
On April 30, chief executive officer and chairman Fraser Atkinson invested over $108,000 in shares of GreenPower. He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $21.75, increasing this particular account’s position to 1,137,766 shares.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR-X)
In a relatively small transaction, director David Terry sold 5,100 shares at a price per share of $15 on April 27, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 202,100 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $76,000, excluding commission charges.
Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T)
On May 3, senior vice-president and chief operating officer Peter Richardson exercised his options, receiving 174,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.65, and sold 174,000 shares at a price per share of $15.55, leaving 37,589 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.5-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
On May 3, senior vice-president - human resources, JC Lalumiere exercised his options, receiving 64,667 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $7.58 and sold 64,667 shares at a price per share of $15.30 with 9,271 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $499,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
On May 3, senior vice-president – corporate development and investor relations Peter Rockandel exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.13, and sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $15.50 with 20,000 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $418,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
The stock is trading near record levels. On April 16, the share price closed at an all-time high of $15.87.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)
On May 4 and 5, Sami Siddiqui sold a total of 16,535 shares at a price per share of U.S. $70, after which this particular account held 168,068 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded U.S. $1.1-million, not including trading fees.
Mr. Siddiqui is the president of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. for the Americas.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T)
On May 3, director Andrew Swarthout sold 34,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.58, reducing this particular account’s position to 15,666 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $325,000, excluding trading fees.
Mr. Swartout is the former chief executive officer and executive chairman of Bear Creek Mining Corporation (BCM-X).
