Tuesday’s Insider Report: Multiple trustees are buyers of this REIT yielding over 5%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by several insiders.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX-UN-T)
Between March 11-24, trustee Lis Wigmore acquired a total of 14,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately $10.74, increasing this particular account’s position to 18,500 units. The cost of these purchases exceeded $150,000.
Between March 11-19, trustee Ben Rodney invested over $318,000 in units of Artis. He bought a total of 30,000 units at an average cost per unit of roughly $10.62 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2032093 Ontario Inc.), raising this specific account’s position to 46,000 units.
On March 18, trustee Mike Shaikh invested over $209,000 in units of Artis. He purchased 20,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $10.465, initiating a position in this specific account.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 5 cents per unit or 60 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 5 per cent.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T)
On March 18, president and chief executive officer George Burns divested 20,291 shares at a price per share of $14.408, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 256,992 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $292,000, not including commission charges.
Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)
On March 19, executive vice-president, sustainability and chief human resources officer Nora Duke exercised her options, receiving 35,292 shares at a cost per share of $33.58, and selling 35,292 shares at a price per share of $53.40 with 110,563 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled just under $700,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T)
Between March 18-22, president of the Rugby distribution business Drew Dickinson divested a total of 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $31.26, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 51,166 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $468,000, excluding commission fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.