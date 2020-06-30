 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Operating division CEO is a buyer of this high-yielding dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T)

Between June 24-26, chief financial officer David Gordey invested over $171,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 56,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $3.06 for three accounts (personal investment account, RRSP, and TSFA).

On June 22, chairman John Barnett invested US$122,000 in shares of Alcanna. He acquired 50,000 shares at a price per share of US$2.44, after which this account held 350,000 shares.

Previously, we reported the following transactions.

Between June 9-12, Mr. Barnett bought a total of 170,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately U.S. $2.62. The cost of these purchases, not including trading fees, exceeded U.S. $445,000.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)

On June 24, Mike Frank, executive vice-president and chief executive officer of the retail business unit, bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of US$33.60, raising this account’s holdings to 51,300 shares. The cost of this purchase, not including commission charges, totaled over US$168,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share, or $1.80 per share yearly.

Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)

On June 19, Luc Langevin, president and chief operating officer – specialty products group, exercised his options, receiving 34,647 shares at a cost per share of $6.10, and sold 34,647 shares at a price per share of $14.51, with 45,436 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $291,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQN-T)

Between June 19-22, Doug Reddy, executive vice-president – technical services, exercised his options, receiving a total of 100,020 shares at a cost per share of $6.38, and sold 100,020 shares at a price per share of $14.25. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $787,000.

