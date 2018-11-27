Tuesday’s Insider Report: President and COO together trade over $5-million worth of this large-cap stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T)

On Nov. 19, chairman of the board Conrad Pinette purchased 5,000 shares at a price per share of $18.2389, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 20,000 shares.

That day, director William Stinson acquired 6,000 shares increasing his account balance to 20,000 shares.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T)

On Nov. 20, Jack MacDonald, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 4,500 shares at a cost per share of $16.53, raising his account’s holdings to 24,000 shares.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19, president and chief executive officer Jim Evaskevich purchased a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.31, raising his portfolio’s position to 2,517,118 shares. These total cost of these purchases amounted to over $99,000.

Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 23, vice-president of business development Gurdeep Gill invested over $260,000 in shares of the company. He bought a total of 83,530 shares at an average price per share of roughly $3.11, boosting his account’s holdings to 222,621 shares.

**

Listed below is a security that has had recent selling activity reported by two insiders.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

On Nov. 21, chief operating officer Mike Motz exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (37,520) at a price per share of $60.4193 with 42,947 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $2.2-million.

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 19, president Sarah Davis exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (58,957) at a price per share of $58.5437, leaving 1,477 shares in her portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $3.4-million. The share price has soared in recent weeks from the low $50 level to the low $60-level, nearing its all-time record closing high of $62.66.