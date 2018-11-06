Tuesday’s Insider Report: President buys shares of this company on recent price weakness

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM-T)

On Nov. 1, president Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 1,000 shares at a cost per share of $48.21, increasing his portfolio’s position to 48,762 shares. The share price has tumbled over 20 per cent from its 2018 closing high of $62.69 reached back in July.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T)

On Nov. 1, Wane Stickland, vice president of finance, purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of approximately $3.17, increasing his account balance to 42,581 shares. The prior day, Mr. Stickland acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of $3.17 in his RRSP, lifting the account’s holdings to 11,458 shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)

In a relatively small transaction, Jeffery Yabuki, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 300 shares at a price per share of U.S. $73.4887 for an account in which he has control or direction over. Mr. Yabuki has acquired 300 shares once a month in this account since March 2018.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On Nov. 1 Frederick Reichheld, who sits on the company’s board of directors, sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$74, reducing his portfolio’s position to 9,900 shares. Proceeds from the sale amounted to U.S.$148,000.