Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO.

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T)

On Nov. 3, chairman, president and chief executive officer Marcel Bourassa bought 75,000 shares at a cost per share of $13.91 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing the position in this particular account to 212,931 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $1 million.

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.33 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 3.7 per cent.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T)

Between Oct. 3-8, president of connectivity and cloud solutions Jason Phillips sold a total of 70,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$25.11, leaving 68,505 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded US$1.7-million, excluding trading fees.

This Toronto-based company has two reporting segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). Celestica stands to benefit from artificial intelligence adoption and expansion.

Year-to-date, the share price has more than doubled in value, rallying 132 per cent.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T)

On Nov. 3, chief financial and administrative officer Rhodri Harries exercised his options, receiving 28,155 shares at a cost per share of $33.01 and sold 28,155 shares at a price per share of $44.79, after which this particular account held 248,692 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $331,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)

On Nov. 2 and 3, Scott Medhurst exercised his options, receiving a total of 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $72.95, and sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $110.09 with 183,529 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled more than $371,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

In October, Mr. Medhurst retired as president and chief executive officer after 35 years at the company.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.