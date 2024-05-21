Tuesday’s Insider Report: President invests over $3.8-million in this stock yielding 5.6%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T)

Between May 6-9, chair, senior executive officer and president Murray Mullen invested over $3.8 million in shares of Mullen Group. He acquired a total of 300,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $12.78 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (MKM Family Holdco Ltd.), after which this specific account held 4,276,085 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 6 cents per share, or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.6 per cent.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B-T)

On May 10, group vice-president of healthcare and specialty Lee Pretsell sold 34,591 shares at a price per share of $71.416, leaving 27,643 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $2.4 million, excluding trading fees.

Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)

On May 10, president of Finning Canada Dave Primrose exercised his options, receiving 11,390 shares at a cost per share of $22.31 and sold 11,390 shares at a price per share of $43.1169, after which 27,169 shares remained in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $236,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)

On May 10, executive vice-president and chief operating officer Claude Schimper sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $10.3903. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $311,000, excluding commission charges. After this trade, this particular account held 23,441 shares.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.