Tuesday’s Insider Report: RBC executives are selling shares

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring a company that has had recent insider buying activity.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T)

On March 22, James Madro, Senior Vice-President of Operations, accumulated 3,350 shares at a price per share of $22.1392, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 21,550 shares.

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)

On March 21, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBC Dave McKay exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (15,636) at a price per share above $102. His remaining portfolio balance stood at 5,873 shares.

On March 20 and 21, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RBC Capital Markets Doug McGregor exercised his options and received 20,000 shares. On March 21, he sold 10,000 shares at a price of $102.6345 per share, leaving an account balance of 91,175 shares.

On March 21, Chief Human Resources Officer Helena Gottschling exercised her options and sold the corresponding share count (1,080) at a price of $102.3235 per share, leaving 1,365 shares in her portfolio.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On March 20, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Alain Bédard exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (40,000) at a price of $33.03 per share. His remaining account balance is sizeable at 4,024,191 shares.

The following company has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)

On March 19, David Hutchens, Executive Vice-President – Western Utility Operations of Fortis, purchased 16,300 shares at a cost per share of U.S.$32.735, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 25,644 shares.

At the beginning of the month, we reported that Gary Smith, Executive Vice-President of Eastern Canadian and Caribbean Operations, exercised his options, receiving 11,656 shares, and sold 10,072 shares at an average price per share of $42.097 on Feb. 26.



