Tuesday’s Insider Report: Senior VP unloads over $8-million worth of this well-known large-cap stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Roots Corp. (ROOT-T)

On Dec. 10, president and chief executive officer Jim Gabel invested over $164,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.2899, lifting his account balance to 103,548 shares.

The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI-T)

On Dec. 10, chief corporate development officer Robin Chhabra purchased 10,723 shares in the market, initiating a portfolio position.

Earlier in the month, we reported the following trades by three senior management executives.

Most recently, on Nov. 29, chief financial officer Brian Kyle bought 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $26, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 21,097 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 27, chief executive officer Rafi Ashkenazi acquired 66,600 shares, boosting his portfolio position to 103,360 shares.

On Nov. 27, chief legal officer and secretary Marlon Goldstein purchased 50,979 shares, raising his account balance to 52,960 shares.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T)

On Dec. 11, Drew Anwyll, senior vice-president – technical services, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (15,000) at a price per share of $10.70, leaving 16,200 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $160,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, we reported that between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27, controller Alberto Heredia exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (27,000) at an average price per share of approximately $10.35, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $280,000.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On Dec. 11, Geoffrey Robillard, senior vice-president – import division, sold 280,000 shares at a price per share of $31.1652, leaving 1.5-million shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $8.7-million.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)

On Dec. 12, Frank McKenna, deputy chair of TD Bank Group, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (18,960) at a price per share of $70.03, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.3-million.