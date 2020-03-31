 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Several high-yielding securities with large six-figure purchases

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are four securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT-UN-T)

On March 24, chief executive officer John O’Neill invested over $138,000 in units of AHIP. He acquired 100,000 units at a price per unit of $1.3897 for an account in which he has control or direction over (John O’Neill & Associates Ltd.), lifting this account’s holdings to 286,000 units.

On March 24, co-founder, former chief executive officer and director Robert O’Neill acquired 105,000 units at a price per unit of $1.3531, raising this particular portfolio’s position to 768,492 units. The cost of this purchase exceeded $142,000.

On March 20, the company announced that it would be temporarily suspending its monthly distributions starting with the April 2020 distribution. The March 2020 distribution will be paid on April 15, 2020.

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC.A-T)

On March 20, director Claude L’Heureux bought 3,000 shares at a price per share of $90 for an account in which he has control or direction over, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase, excluding commission charges, totaled $270,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT-UN-T)

On March 19, Peter Aghar, who sits on the board of trustees, invested approximately $460,000 in units of this REIT. He acquired a total of 10,000 units for two accounts at an average cost per unit of $45.98.

Previously, we reported that between March 9 and March 18, president and chief executive officer Kevan Gorrie acquired a total of 9,800 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $55.82. The cost of these purchases totaled over $547,000, not including trading fees. On March 18, this account held 44,553 units.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T)

Between March 20 and March 24, Michel Plessis-Bélair, vice-chairman of Power Corporation, bought a total of 15,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $23.05, after which this account held 55,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $345,000.

As of December 31, 2019, Power Financial Corp. controlled 70.92 per cent of the outstanding common shares of Great-West Lifeco. Power Financial is a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corp. of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T)

On March 18, president, chief executive officer and director John McCluskey sold 49,800 shares at a price per share of $9, reducing this account’s position to 646,748 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $448,000.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies