Tuesday’s Insider Report: Several high-yielding securities with large six-figure purchases

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are four securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT-UN-T)
On March 24, chief executive officer John O’Neill invested over $138,000 in units of AHIP. He acquired 100,000 units at a price per unit of $1.3897 for an account in which he has control or direction over (John O’Neill & Associates Ltd.), lifting this account’s holdings to 286,000 units.
On March 24, co-founder, former chief executive officer and director Robert O’Neill acquired 105,000 units at a price per unit of $1.3531, raising this particular portfolio’s position to 768,492 units. The cost of this purchase exceeded $142,000.
On March 20, the company announced that it would be temporarily suspending its monthly distributions starting with the April 2020 distribution. The March 2020 distribution will be paid on April 15, 2020.
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC.A-T)
On March 20, director Claude L’Heureux bought 3,000 shares at a price per share of $90 for an account in which he has control or direction over, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase, excluding commission charges, totaled $270,000.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT-UN-T)
On March 19, Peter Aghar, who sits on the board of trustees, invested approximately $460,000 in units of this REIT. He acquired a total of 10,000 units for two accounts at an average cost per unit of $45.98.
Previously, we reported that between March 9 and March 18, president and chief executive officer Kevan Gorrie acquired a total of 9,800 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $55.82. The cost of these purchases totaled over $547,000, not including trading fees. On March 18, this account held 44,553 units.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T)
Between March 20 and March 24, Michel Plessis-Bélair, vice-chairman of Power Corporation, bought a total of 15,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $23.05, after which this account held 55,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $345,000.
As of December 31, 2019, Power Financial Corp. controlled 70.92 per cent of the outstanding common shares of Great-West Lifeco. Power Financial is a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corp. of Canada.
Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T)
On March 18, president, chief executive officer and director John McCluskey sold 49,800 shares at a price per share of $9, reducing this account’s position to 646,748 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $448,000.