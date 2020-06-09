Tuesday’s Insider Report: This bank stock is being scooped up

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)
On May 1, Sandy Sharman, senior executive vice-president and group head – people, culture and brand, invested over $140,000 in shares of this bank stock. She purchased 1,558 shares at a cost per share of $90.1396, increasing this particular account’s position to 1,758 shares.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T)
On May 25, Rudy Gobin, executive vice-president – portfolio management and investments, acquired 9,900 units at a price per unit of $20.51, after which this particular account held 10,000 units. The cost of this purchase exceeded $203,000.
Last month, we reported the following trading activity.
Between May 13-15, executive chairman of the board Mitchell Goldhar bought a total of 222,700 units at an average price per unit of roughly $18.35 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (SC Financial Investments Inc.), increasing this account’s holdings to 1,750,578 units. The cost of these purchases exceeded $4-million.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 15.417 cents per unit or roughly $1.85 per unit yearly.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B-T)
On June 2, director Stuart Lang divested a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $46.51 for an account in which he has control or direction over (The Angel Gabriel Foundation), leaving 675,964 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over $9.3-million.
Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T)
On May 27, president and chief executive officer Andrew Moor sold 4,000 shares at a price per share of $69.09, trimming this account’s holdings to 45,752 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $276,000.
Keyera Corp. (KEY-T)
Between May 27 and June 2, James Bertram, chair and the company’s former chief executive officer, sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $21.92, reducing this account’s position to 719,400 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, totaled over $2.1-million.
