Tuesday’s Insider Report: This CEO is buying on the dip as precious metals stocks slump

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T)
On June 14, Joakim Westh, who sits on the board of directors, purchased a total of 6,245 shares at a cost per share of $110.14 for two accounts. He acquired 5,000 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over (Westh Venture AB), initiating a position in this account. He bought 1,245 shares in a different account, increasing the account balance to 10,000 shares. The cost of these two purchases totaled over $687,000, excluding trading fees.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM-T)
On June 16, president and chief executive officer Dave Rae acquired 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.8854, initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this purchase exceeded $197,000, not including commission charges.
Year-to-date, the share price has declined 17 per cent. The stock is nearing oversold levels. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 33. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects on oversold condition.
**
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)
On June 14, chief financial officer Jonathan Sinclair exercised his options, receiving 14,542 shares at a cost per share of $33.97, and sold 14,542 shares at a price per share of $50.1656, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $235,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Emera Inc. (EMA-T)
Between June 7-9, president and chief executive officer Scott Balfour exercised his options, receiving a total of 24,990 shares at a cost per share of $33.73, and sold 24,990 shares at a price per share of $57 with 60,386 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $581,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP-X)
On June 16, Alan Douglas Brimacombe, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, divested 650,000 shares at a price per share of $5.30, trimming this particular account’s position to 18,174,300 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $3.4-million, excluding trading fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.