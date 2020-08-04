Tuesday’s Insider Report: Three high-flying stocks that are being traded

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE-X)
Between July 23-30, Bob Disbrow, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $155,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 377,834 shares at an average cost per share of approximately 41 cents.
Listed below are three high-flying stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM-T)
Between July 21-29, Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold a total of 550,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.89 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), trimming this account’s position to 5,782,299 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $3.7-million, excluding commission charges. After these transactions, this particular account held 5,582,299 shares.
Year-to-date, the share price has climbed 27 per cent.
IMV Inc. (IMV-T)
On July 17, James Hall, who sits on the board of directors, sold 77,475 shares at a price per share of $6.483, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $502,000.
Year-to-date, the share price is up 82 per cent.
Marathon Gold Corp. (MOZ-T)
Between July 22 and July 24, chairman George Faught sold a total of 98,100 shares at an average price per share of roughly $2.26. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $221,000, excluding commission charges.
Year-to-date, the stock price has rallied 35 per cent.
