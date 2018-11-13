Tuesday’s Insider Report: Three management executives trade over $4-million worth of stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC-T)

On Nov. 5, the company’s president and chief executive officer Sam Coetzer purchased a total of 17,000 shares, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 106,743 shares.

That day, Karen Walsh, vice-president – people and organizational development, acquired 15,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$3.16, lifting her account balance to 110,100 shares.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T)

This month, Richard Dansereau, who sits on the board of trustees, initiated a portfolio position. On Nov. 6, he purchased 1,375 units at a price per unit of $24.34. On Nov. 2, he bought 745 units at a price per unit of $23.83. His account balance now stands at 2,120 units.

==========================================

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Air Canada (AC-T)

On Nov. 5, Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, senior vice-president – people, culture, and communications, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (2,408) at a price per share of $26.2899. Her remaining account balance stood at 2,389 shares.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T)

On Nov. 5, Peter Iliopoulos, senior vice-president of public and corporate affairs, sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $41.36, leaving 1,848 shares in his account.

On Nov. 2, president of manufacturing Benito Masi exercised his options and received 31,604 shares. He sold a total of 49,763 at an average price per share of approximately $40.57 with proceeds totaling over $2-milion. His remaining portfolio position stood at 112,872 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 2, Mike Hoffman, president – sales, marketing and distribution, exercised his options and received 31,878 shares. He sold a total of 41,878 at an average price per share of approximately $40.96 with proceeds totaling over $1.7-million. His remaining account balance stood at 14,719 shares.