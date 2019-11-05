Tuesday’s Insider Report: Tim Hortons executive cashes out over US$10-million

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T)
Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, chair of the board James Estey invested over $260,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.04 (13,474 shares in his personal trading account, and 6,526 shares in his RRSP). After these purchases, his personal trading account held 860,265 shares, and his RRSP held 120,412 shares.
On Oct. 30, president and chief executive officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of $13.24, raising his account’s position to 556,515 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $132,000.
Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI-B-T)
On Oct. 29, director Bonnie Brooks invested over $92,000 in shares of this dividend stock. She purchased 1,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $61.89, increasing her portfolio’s position to 7,987 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM-T)
On Oct. 31, Gregory Laing, general counsel, legal and corporate secretary, exercised his options, receiving 2,500 shares at a cost per share of $28.92, and sold 2,500 shares at a price per share of $80.628, leaving 38,138 shares in his account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $129,000.
On Oct. 28, Don Allan, senior vice-president – corporate development, sold 1,731 shares at a price per share of $75.93, trimming his account balance to 26,706 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $131,000.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)
On Oct. 30, Alexandre Macedo, president of Tim Hortons, sold a total of 166,834 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$64.46 for two accounts - 63,035 shares in his personal trading account and 103,799 shares in an account for which he has indirect ownership (Alexandre De Macedo and Clarissa De Macedo). After these sales, his personal account held 23,030 shares, and holdings in the other account were eliminated. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, exceeded US$10.7-million.