Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Allied Properties REIT (AP-UN-T)

On Sept. 22, Matthew Andrade, who sits on the board of trustees, invested nearly $1-million in units of this REIT. He acquired 35,000 units at a price per unit of $28.5584 for an account in which he had control or direction over (Werklund Capital Corp.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 135,000 units.

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 14.58 cents per unit or $1.75 per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield exceeding 6 per cent.

MDA Ltd. (MDA-T)

Between Sept. 7–20, Louis Vachon, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.66, increasing this particular account’s position to 220,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $382,000, not including trading fees.

Previously, we reported that between Aug. 16 – 29, Mr. Vachon invested over $688,000 in shares of MDA. He bought a total of 85,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $8.10.

Slate Office REIT (SOT-UN-T)

Between Sept. 1-23, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought a total of 670,800 units at an average price per unit of roughly $4.394 for an account in which she has control or direction over (Armco Alberta Inc.), increasing this particular account’s position to 11,893,200 units. The cost of this invested totaled roughly $3-million, excluding trading fees.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T)

On Sept. 16, co-chair of the board and executive vice-president – strategic planning and corporate development Julie Godin exercised her options, receiving 58,363 shares at a cost per share of $23.65, and sold 58,363 shares at an average price per share of approximately $102.96, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $4.6-million, not including any associated transaction charges.

