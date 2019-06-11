Tuesday’s Insider Report: Two are buying this nearly oversold dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)
On June 5, chief financial officer Martin Juravsky invested $94,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 8,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.7501, increasing his portfolio’s position to 10,000 shares.
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)
On May 31, Armando Pagliari, executive vice-president – human resources, invested approximately $98,000 in shares of Martinrea. He acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of roughly $9.79, raising his account balance to 55,898 shares.
On May 29, executive chairman Rob Wildeboer bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of approximately $10.23, lifting his account’s holdings to 475,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $102,000.
The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 32. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Heroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on May 31, Jean Gravel, vice-president of sales and marketing, sold 3,300 shares at a price per share of $16.86 with 42,921 shares left in his account. Net proceeds, not including brokerage fees, totaled over $55,000.
Loblaw Companies Limited (L-T)
Between May 29 and June 5, the president of President’s Choice Financial Barry Columb exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $34.12, and sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $70.46, leaving 9,834 shares in the portfolio. Net proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded $1.8-million.
Between May 29 and June 3, chief customer officer Garry Senecal exercised his options, receiving 44,048 shares at a cost per share of roughly $37.04, and sold 44,048 shares at an average price per share of approximately $69.49 with 2,656 shares remaining in his portfolio. Net proceeds from the sales, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $1.4-million.