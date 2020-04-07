 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Two stocks seeing million dollar trades by board members

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-A-T)

On March 24, director Marcel Coutu acquired 8,025 shares in his personal trading account at an average cost per share of approximately $55.69 with a closing account balance of 60,538 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $446,000.

On March 23, director Seek Ngee Huat invested over US$360,000 in shares of the company. He bought 10,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$36.03 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Junestar Capital Limited), boosting this account’s position to 20,000 shares.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T)

On March 31, president, chief executive officer and director Rob Peabody invested approximately $364,000 in shares of Husky. He acquired 100,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $3.64, raising this account’s holdings to 295,213 shares.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)

On March 26, chairman James Crane sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $98, slashing this particular account’s holdings to 2,506 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled nearly $2.5-million.

Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T)

On March 27, Morgan Carroll, executive vice-president – corporate finance and general counsel, sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $22.54, leaving 165,077 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $450,000, not including trading fees.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On March 24, vice chair Neil Woodyer divested 500,000 shares at a price per share of $9.8521, reducing this account’s position to 2,222,657 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission fees, exceeded $4.9-million.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies