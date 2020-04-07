Tuesday’s Insider Report: Two stocks seeing million dollar trades by board members

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-A-T)
On March 24, director Marcel Coutu acquired 8,025 shares in his personal trading account at an average cost per share of approximately $55.69 with a closing account balance of 60,538 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $446,000.
On March 23, director Seek Ngee Huat invested over US$360,000 in shares of the company. He bought 10,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$36.03 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Junestar Capital Limited), boosting this account’s position to 20,000 shares.
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T)
On March 31, president, chief executive officer and director Rob Peabody invested approximately $364,000 in shares of Husky. He acquired 100,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $3.64, raising this account’s holdings to 295,213 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)
On March 26, chairman James Crane sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $98, slashing this particular account’s holdings to 2,506 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled nearly $2.5-million.
Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T)
On March 27, Morgan Carroll, executive vice-president – corporate finance and general counsel, sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $22.54, leaving 165,077 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $450,000, not including trading fees.
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX-T)
On March 24, vice chair Neil Woodyer divested 500,000 shares at a price per share of $9.8521, reducing this account’s position to 2,222,657 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission fees, exceeded $4.9-million.