Tuesday’s Insider Report: With its share price up 174% in 2019, the CEO trims his holdings

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL-T)
On Sept. 26, chairman Jeffrey Royer invested over $450,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.2531, lifting his account balance to 2,748,450 shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)
On Oct. 1, Jennifer Maki acquired 75,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.99, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment was roughly $150,000.
Last month, Ms. Maki was appointed to the board of directors.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T)
On Sept. 30, president Bryan Coates invested over $126,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $12.6318, increasing his account’s holdings to 160,375 shares.
**
Listed below is a security that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Village Farms International Inc. (VFF-T)
On Sept. 25, chief executive officer Michael DeGiglio trimmed his portfolio’s holdings with the sale of 40,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$9.35 with 9,491,549 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over US$373,000.
The share price has rallied over 174 per cent year-to-date, but is down 48 per cent from its record closing high of $23.34 reached on March 21.