Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Drone Delivery Canada (FLT-X) says it plans to collaborate with Toyota Tsusho Canada Inc., a division of the Toyota Group of companies, on a drone delivery logistics platform. “This agreement with TTCI is expected to open international markets for us as a company,” stated Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada, in a release. “Working alongside a global industrial leader such as Toyota Tsusho also provides us quick access to a very extensive international global network and a breadth of commercial skills.”

Newstrike Resources Ltd. (HIP-X) reported net income of $ 3.1-million or a penny per share in the first quarter ended March 31. It cited the receipt of the $9.5-million termination fee from CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. after a canceled takeover offer and a favorable revaluation of biological assets of $896,920 that helped it generate non-operating revenue of $10.5-million. That compared to a loss of $7.6-million or 4 cents per share a year earlier, when it had no revenue.

