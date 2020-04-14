Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T) announced it sold all of the shares of Just Energy Japan KK to Astmax Trading, Inc. for a “nominal” amount, “as the business was still in its start-up phase with more liabilities than assets and had fewer than 1,000 customers.”
“The sale of Just Energy Japan further exemplifies the company’s commitment and focus to optimize the organization and concentrate on its North American operations,” said CEO Scott Gahn. “The sale eliminates ongoing funding requirements for the Japanese business, as we continue to focus on our business continuity plans during these unprecedented times and on the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities.”
MCAN Mortgage Corp. (MKP-T) announced its chief financial officer Dipti Patel “has chosen to resign for another opportunity” and will be leaving the company after the first-quarter results are reported and the annual general meeting is held.
"We will be reporting our first-quarter results on May 12... and providing a more detailed update on our operations and business at that time," the company stated.
Sierra Wireless (SWIR-Q; SW-T) announced that Samuel Cochrane will join the company as chief financial officer, starting May 6. He most recently served as a vice-president of Motorola Solutions Inc. and before that as the CFO of Avigilon, which was acquired by Motorola in 2018.
