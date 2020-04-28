Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Cresco Labs Inc. (CL-C) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$41.4 million, up 144 per cent year-over-year and 14 per cent quarter-over-quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$44-million in the fourth quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.
Its net loss was US$45.2-million, compared to a net loss of US$4.4-million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the net impact of the fair value of biological assets, for the fourth quarter was US$2.9-million, compared with a loss of US$276,000 for the prior-year period.
The company also announced that it has reached a mutual agreement to terminate a deal made last fall to acquire certain assets from Tryke Companies LLC. The terminated agreement was for a purchase consideration of approximately US$282.5-million, including approximately US$55-million in cash. Cresco said it has agreed to pay equity valued at $1.25-million for the termination of the agreement.
“Our acquisition of Tryke has been impacted by regulatory delays, a decline in capital markets, and now COVID-19, which brought additional risk to this transaction," stated Cresco Labs CEO and co-founder Charlie Bachtell. "Given these events, we feel the resources previously targeted for this transaction are better invested in our existing markets, where we have high visibility and certainty of return on capital.”
Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) reported a net loss of $22.4-million or 14 cents per share for the first quarter, compared to income of $1.3-million or a penny per share during the prior-year comparative period. Revenue came in at $611.1-million versus $788.9-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $734.9-million.
The company also said it will be moving to a quarterly dividend after the June monthly dividend, with the first planned payment of 0.75 cents per share to occur on or about Oct. 15.
Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) announced that it has entered into a shareholder rights plan effective Monday.
"The rights plan is designed to ensure that all Chorus shareholders are treated fairly in connection with any take-over bid and to protect against 'creeping bids,' which involve the accumulation of more than 20 per cent on an aggregate basis, of the Chorus' Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares through purchases exempt from applicable take over-bid rules," it stated.
The company said it has not been implemented in response to, or in anticipation of, any pending or threatened take-over bid.
"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of Chorus' shares have declined significantly," said CEO Joe Randell. "We have taken significant steps to bolster our liquidity and remain focused on taking all actions necessary to emerge from this crisis as a strong company. We have adopted the Rights Plan to protect against those who may seek to take advantage of the current market environment to the detriment of Chorus and its shareholders."
