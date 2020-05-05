Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Sleep Country Canada Inc. (ZZZ-T) reported first-quarter revenue increased to $151.6-million from $149.3-million a year ago. Same-store sales decreased by 0.9 per cent compared to a year earlier. Net income was $5-million or 14 cents per share versus $7.8-million or 21 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS came in at 17 cents versus 23 cents a year ago.
Sleep Country also said it's suspending its dividend and normal course issuer bid program and will resume both initiatives "upon return to normal operating conditions."
Its also expanding its senior secured credit agreement with an incremental $50-million. The company also said it's deferring 100 per cent of the board's unpaid cash compensation and deferring 50 per cent of the salaries of the CEO, president and Dormez-vous and chief business development officer, and 25 per cent of the salaries of remaining named executive officers.
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) reported revenue of $665-million in the first quarter, down from $919-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $700.7-million. Its net loss was $284-million or 95 cents per share versus a loss of $48-million or 16 cents a year earlier.
MEG also said it has taken further steps to reduce its 2020 full year non-energy operating costs and general and administrative (G&A) expense. It said non-energy operating costs are now targeted at $140-million to $150-million, which is about 12-per-cent lower than original guidance. G&A is now targeted at $52.5-million to $55-million, or approximately 16-per-cent lower than original guidance. "The majority of these cost reductions were a result of a reduction in staffing levels and rationalization of ongoing administrative costs," the company stated.
Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) announced first-quarter revenue of $344.1-million, down from $374.6-million in the first quarter of 2019. Analysts were expecting revenue of $368.9-million.
Net earnings of $4.1-million or 20 cents per share compared to $7.9-million, or 39 cents per share in the same period of 2019. Adjusted net earnings of $5.8-million or 29 cents per share versus $8.7-million or 43 cents per share in the same period of 2019.
Clarke Inc. (CKI-T) announced that Michael Rapps has resigned as president, CEO and a director of Clarke. Mr. Rapps will remain with Clarke through June 2020, the company stated. George Armoyan, executive chairman of Clarke, will assume the responsibilities of president and CEO, the company stated.
AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T) announced that its chief financial officer Daniel Gagnon will be leaving the company as of June 12 to “pursue other projects while making more time for his family.” Mr. Gagnon has committed to staying with the organization in order to support an orderly transition to a new CFO, the company stated.
