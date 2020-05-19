Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV-X) announced plans for a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $25-million by issuing 45.5 million units at a price of 55 cents each. Each unit includes one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at 77 cents for two years.
The company said Eric Sprott has agreed to invest $10-million in the private placement. It said the proceeds will be used primarily to fund the continuing exploration program at its Cordero project and its Coahuila projects.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T) and Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY-T) announced an amendment to their agreement that sees Silvercorp buy Guyana Goldfields.
Under the new proposal, Silvercorp will offer 25 cents in cash and 0.1849 of a Silvercorp common share for total consideration of $1.30 per share. That compares with the previous offer of 60 cents in cash or 0.1195 of a Silvercorp common share.
IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP-T) issued a statement on Monday saying that it’s “aware of media speculation regarding potential transactions that could involve the company,” but that its policy is to not comment on market speculation.
"Furthermore, there is no additional material market update at this time as our recently issued Q1 2020 results, which were released and filed on May 13, 2020, included all relevant and necessary disclosures at this time," it stated.
