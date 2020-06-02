Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR-X) issued a statement late Monday, at the request of the Investment Industry Regulator of Canada (IIROC), saying that it’s “unaware of any material change in the company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.”
The stock rose 30 per cent on Monday to close at 74 cents on the TSX Venture Exchange.
**
Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T) announced the sale of its Alaska operations under the wholly owned subsidiary, Liquor Stores USA North Inc. — which owns and operates the Brown Jug banner of 21 retail liquor stores and one distribution centre — to a subsidiary of Afognak Native Corp. for about US$21.4-million.
Alcanna said the proceeds will be used to reduce debt and to make a new investment in its Canadian liquor and cannabis retail businesses and for general corporate purposes.
The company also reported sales of $162.1-million in the quarter ended Mar. 31 versus $126.5-million a year earlier.
Its net loss was $6.5-million or 16 cents per share versus a loss of $9.4-million or 24 cents a year earlier.
**
Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (PLTH-C) reported first-quarter revenues were US$16.8-million as compared to US$13.8-million a year ago and slightly ahead of expectations of US$16.6-million.
Its net loss was US$1.4-million or a US penny per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to US$1.2-million or a US penny per share the year before.
Adjusted EBITDA of US$2.5-million compared to US$1.7-million last year.
**
Savaria Corp (SIS-T) announced it will move its chief financial officer function to Brampton, Ont., which it said is home to its core North American manufacturing facility and its CEO and vice-president of operations.
As a result of this decision, the company said Laval-based CFO Mauro Ferrara will be leaving effective Aug. 21.
**
Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) announced a contract for an undisclosed amount for construction at an LNG Liquefaction Export Terminal Facility in northwestern B.C.
It said the contract is for the construction of concrete foundations and paving "inside the battery limits of the LNG trains process area and is one of the largest concrete foundation packages ever awarded to Bird."
It said the contract will start immediately and continue into 2022.
**
Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA-T) announced it’s resuming the process started in the first quarter to explore a possible initial public offering in Brazil and concurrent listing of Brazilian depositary receipts.
**
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.