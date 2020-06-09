 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) announced that it has successfully completed the sale of its entire diversified portfolio of publicly traded equity securities, “resulting in a substantial gain for stakeholders.”

Aimia made changes to its investment policy in April, approved by its newly reconstituted board, to permit the company to invest in a diversified portfolio of public company securities, fixed income securities and hybrid securities.

Aimia said it invested approximately $21-million in a diversified portfolio of public company securities "as a result of the market dislocation caused by COVID-19." Aimia said it has now liquidated this investment portfolio, and received approximately $28-million in proceeds, realizing a tax-sheltered gain of approximately $7-million. The company said it plans to use the gain towards its latest normal course issuer bid announced Monday.

dynaCERT Inc. (DYA-X) announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. The company’s shares were previously traded in the U.S. on the OTC Markets OTCQB under the ticker “DYFSF.” They will begin trading on the OTCQX under the same ticker today.

“Being traded on the OTCQX market is expected to provide dynaCERT with greater visibility for U.S. and international investors who are looking for opportunities to participate in the ESG and the cleantech industry through companies that have already achieved commercially available products ready for deployment into global diesel markets," stated Jean-Pierre Colin, the company's executive vice-president.

New Gold Inc. (NGD-T) announced plans to sell its Blackwater Project in B.C. to Artemis Gold Inc. (ARTG-X) for $190-million, including $140-million in cash upfront and $50-million in 12 months after closing.

The deal also includes a gold stream on 8% gold produced from Blackwater, reducing to 4% once approximately 280,000 ounces of gold have been delivered to New Gold.

New Gold is also investing $20-million in Artemis, subject to conditions.

“This transaction marks another milestone for New Gold as we continue to reposition the company and advance our vision of becoming a leading Canadian-focused, diversified intermediate gold producer,” stated Renaud Adams, CEO. “We believe that surfacing value for Blackwater today, while retaining exposure to the project through a retained gold stream and an equity position in Artemis, allows the company to transition to the next phase of our growth plan as we continue to reposition the Company for shareholder value creation."

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T) announced that it has received notices of reassessment from the Canada Revenue Agency “in which the CRA has denied the deduction of certain non-capital losses and other tax attributes in computing the company’s income for taxation years ending in 2015 to 2018.”

The company said the CRA is seeking to increase the company's income for Canadian tax purposes, "which would result in federal and provincial taxes and interest of approximately $23-million. This amount includes an estimate for the provincial income tax and interest reassessments, which have not yet been received."

Freehold said it has consulted with advisors and believes it has filed its tax returns, and paid applicable taxes, in compliance with Canadian tax law, and intends to "vigorously and expeditiously defend its tax filing position."

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
