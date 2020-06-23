 Skip to main content
Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Centric Health Corp. (CHH-T) announced that it has filed articles of amendment changing its name to “CareRx Corporation” and consolidating its outstanding common shares at a ratio of 20 pre-consolidation shares to 1 post-consolidation share. The changes take effect at the market open on June 25, at which time the company’s stock trading symbol will also be changed to “CRRX”. The company said it also intends to formally rebrand itself as “CareRx” on June 25.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) announced interim CEO Bradley Green will take on the role officially and Jay Dodds becomes president alongside the title of chief operating officer, which he has held since May 2018.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) announced the filing of the company’s initial brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in relation to the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona’s decision in July 2019, which revoked the U.S. Forest Service’s issuance of the Final Record of Decision (FROD) for the Rosemont project in Arizona.

Hudbay said the FROD was issued in June 2017 “after a thorough process involving 17 co-operating agencies at various levels of government.” It said the filing of the Hudbay Brief follows the U.S. federal government’s initial brief filed last week. “The briefs explain how both Hudbay and the government believe that the District Court misinterpreted federal mining laws and Forest Service regulations as they apply to Rosemont,” the company stated.

“[The] filing represents the next milestone in our efforts to correct what we believe is a misinterpretation by the District Court of the current laws and regulations that govern mining operations on public lands,” stated Hudbay CEO Peter Kukielski. “We believe, based on the arguments filed by Hudbay and the government, that the appellate court will reverse the District Court’s decision, allowing us to move forward with constructing and operating the Rosemont project.”

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI-X) announced a $15.4-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters which has agreed to buy 14 million units at a price of $1.10 each.

Each unit will include one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, exercisable to acquire one common share for 12 months at an exercise price of $1.50 per common share.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to fund exploration expenditures at its projects in Namibia as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA-T) announced late Monday its board of directors has approved an annual dividend based on 20 per cent of its annual adjusted EBITDA, less sustaining capital expenditures and exploration capital expenditures, payable as cash dividends to holders of its shares.

“Dividends are expected to be declared and paid once a year starting in 2021, based on the preceding year results,” it stated, and paid in the second quarter of each year.

