Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Endo International plc (ENDP-Q) announced that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Qwo product (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite. The company said QWO is the first FDA-approved injectable treatment for cellulite.
"[The] FDA approval of QWO is a key achievement in the continued execution of Endo's long-term strategy, especially as it relates to building our portfolio and capabilities for the future," said Blaise Coleman, CEO of Endo.
The company said QWO is expected to be available throughout the United States at aesthetic healthcare practitioner's offices starting in spring 2021.
Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T) announced a $110-million bought-deal offering. It said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, to buy 43,138,000 common shares at a price of $2.55 each.
Argonaut said it intends to use the net proceeds to advance its Magino project and for general corporate purposes.
CRH Medical Corp. (CRH-T; CRHM-N) announced an “accretive transaction” of a 51-per-cent interest in Central Virginia Anesthesia Associates, LLC, a gastroenterology anesthesia practice in Virginia.
The company said the transaction was financed through a combination of its credit facility and cash on hand.
