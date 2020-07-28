Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $307-million versus $1.1-billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $425.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.
The comapny said its net loss was $80-million or 26 cents per share versus a loss of $64-million or 21 cents a year earlier.
Adjusted funds flow of $89-million compared to $227-million a year ago.
**
First National Financial Corp. (FN-T) reported second-quarter revenue increased 3 per cent to $344.6-million from $335.2-million a year earlier.
Net income was $69.8-million or 84 cents per share compared to net income of $44.2-million or 72 cents per share a year ago.
**
Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. (RET.A-T) says the Québec Superior Court granted the company an extension under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) until Oct. 16.
Meantime, the company says it's currently fully operational through its brands' e-commerce websites and its physical stores, "all of which have re-opened in conformity with provincial and regional governmental guidelines."
It also said its shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX at market close on July 29. The company said it’s currently working to transition the trading of its shares from the TSX to the TSX Venture Exchange, which is expected to take effect by the second week of August. “While the company expects that its shares will transition from the TSX to the TSX-V, there is no guarantee that such transition will occur,” it stated.
**
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.