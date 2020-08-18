Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (USA-T; USAS-N) announced a $25-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that will buy 6,477,000 common shares for $3.86 each. The stock closed at $4.07 on Monday.
The company said the proceeds from the sale of the shares will be used for "the exploration, development and/or improvement" of its existing mine properties, "including those relating to bringing Relief Canyon into commercial production and for working capital and general corporate purposes."
**
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) announced that Mark Davis will retire as president and CEO in 2021. Scott Rook, currently the chief operating officer, will replace Mr. Davis upon his retirement, the company said.
**
Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ-X) reported revenue its third-quarter ended June 30 was $25.9-million compared to $20.2-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $25.7-million.
Its net loss was $3.7-million versus a loss of $12.6-million a year ago.
**
