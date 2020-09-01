Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP-Q; GPV-X) reported revenue of $2.3-million for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30 compared to $2.4-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.8-million.
Its net loss of $1.4-million or a penny per share compared to a loss of $1.3-million or a penny per share a year ago.
**
CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X) reported second-quarter revenue was $2.8-million compared to $1.1-million a year ago.
Its net loss was $2.8-million or 3 cents per share compared to a loss of $1.1-million or 2 cents a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.1-million and a loss of a penny per share.
**
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T; WPRT-Q) announced that it has been awarded a long-term agreement for the supply of electronic control units to “a leading Tier One automotive supplier.”
Westport said it will manufacture and supply the electronic control units that will be integrated in the electric water pumps of two light-duty vehicle models of the counterparty automotive original equipment manufacturer in Europe, starting in the first quarter of 2021.
“The electric coolant pump is the core component of the vehicle cooling system and will result in reduced energy consumption and lower emissions,” the company stated. It said the electronic control units are to be supplied over a seven-year period with an estimated sales value of US$58-million.
**
