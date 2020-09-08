Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T) says it will reopen its casinos on Sept. 28 in Ontario and New Brunswick that have been closed since March 16.
The Toronto-based company says 11 Ontario casinos will adhere to provincial guidelines, which include indoor limits of 50 people and no operation of table games or other amenities.
Its casino in New Brunswick will also open that day, with guests limited to 25 per cent of capacity, availability of a bit more than half its slot machines and the suspension of most amenities.
The company says it continues to work with the Nova Scotia Gaming Corp. to reopen its two properties in the province.
British Columbia casinos remain closed as mandated by the province.
Chief executive Rod Baker says gaming revenues will be significantly reduced due to operating restrictions in about half of the 25 casinos that will reopen.
“The reductions will be especially significant for our Ontario properties where, due to the 50-guest maximum restriction, we expect no material financial benefit to the company from our 11 Ontario locations,” he said in a news release.
The Canadian Press
**
GMP Capital Inc. (GMP-T) issued a release after markets closed Friday to acknowledge that it has received notice that a dissident shareholder intends to propose an alternative slate of nominees for election to the company’s board.
“GMP advises shareholders not to take any action at this time,” the company stated, while asking shareholders to “carefully read” its management information circular scheduled to be filed this week.
It said the circular will provide shareholders with more information about the board election and about a proposed transaction involving Richardson GMP Limited announced on Aug. 13.
“The circular will explain why the board supports the transaction and why the board disagrees with the dissident, who has expressed opposition to the transaction,” it stated.
See also: Minority shareholders in GMP Capital oppose restructuring offer
**
Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) said its Chinese joint venture, Changchun Bombardier Railway Vehicles Company Ltd. (CBRC), has signed a contract with CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicle Co., Ltd. (CRRC Changchun) to manufacture 390 metro cars for Harbin Metro Line 2 Phase 1 and Line 3 Phase 2.
The contract is valued at approximately US$181-million. Bombardier Transportation owns 50 per cent of the shares in CBRC.
“We appreciate the trust from both Harbin Metro Corporation and CRRC Changchun, and we will deliver the cutting edge metro cars on time at quality and within budget despite the challenges of COVID-19,” stated Jianwei Zhang, chairman of Bombardier China and president of Bombardier Transportation China stated in a release.
**
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIR.UN-T) announced an at-the-market equity program allowing it to issue, at its discretion, up to US$150-million of trust units at the prevailing market price when issued.
The ATM program will be effective until Jan. 6, 2022 “unless terminated prior to such date by the REIT or otherwise in accordance with the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated Sept. 4, among the REIT and Desjardins Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets.”
The REIT said it intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM program, to fund acquisitions, repay debt and to fund future investments.
“Following the recent changes to the rules applicable to at-the-market offerings in Canada which took effect on August 31, 2020, we believe the addition of the ATM program will add further flexibility and efficiency to the REIT’s future equity financing strategies,” stated CEO Scott Frederiksen in a release.
**
