Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) announced an agreement to sell its specialty sawmill in Gilchrist, Oregon to Neiman Enterprises Inc., a privately held, third-generation family business with pine board sawmill operations in Wyoming and South Dakota and a stud mill in Colorado.
The Gilchrist sawmill, which specializes in ponderosa and lodgepole pine boards, has been curtailed since mid-June of this year due to COVID-19 related economic factors, the company said. Prior to its curtailment, the mill produced approximately 80 million board feet of lumber per year and employed approximately 150 employees.
“After a careful review of the potential future options for the mill, we believe the sale to Neiman offers the best long-term outcome for our employees and the surrounding communities,” said Andrew Horahan, Interfor’s vice-president of Western operations.
**
HEXO Corp. (HEXO-N; HEXO-T) announced that it has hired Trent MacDonald as its chief financial officer, “with a start date expected in the coming months.”
He will succeed Stephen Burwash, who will remain on as CFO through the transition period, the company stated.
Mr. MacDonald has more than 15 years of financial executive experience to HEXO, working for both publicly listed and private enterprises, most recently as CFO for Rx Drug Mart. He was also vice-President finance of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T)
**
