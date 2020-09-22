Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) and TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD-Q) announced the approval of Bijuva capsules by Health Canada.
Bijuva helps with menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes and night sweats, the company said.
Knight signed a license agreement with TherapeuticsMD in July 2018 for the exclusive Canadian commercialization rights to Bujuva. The agreement sees Knight pay TherapeuticsMD a milestone fee for the regulatory approval in Canada of Bijuva, as well as sales milestone fees and royalties.
**
Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) announced the appointment of Anik Lanthier as president of its public markets division, effective Oct. 13.
“Anik will be responsible for all of Fiera Capital’s public markets activities globally which group the firm’s equity, fixed income, liquid alternatives and multi-asset class solutions offering,” the company stated.
Her most recent role was as senior vice-president and global head of capital markets at PSP Investments.
**
