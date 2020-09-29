 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP-T) plans to pay out $40-million to its shareholders to settle a month-long battle over plans to acquire Richardson GMP Ltd., one of Canada’s largest independent wealth managers.

Toronto-based GMP Capital announced late on Monday that it will commit $40-million of its cash to a share buyback, a move that ended a shareholder revolt led by Kevin Sullivan, the investment bank’s former chief executive, a number of other former executives and a hedge fund manager. In return, Mr. Sullivan said he and his former colleagues plan to vote in favour of publicly-listed GMP Capital’s planned acquisition of privately-held Richardson GMP.

Winnipeg’s Richardson family owns stakes in both GMP Capital and Richardson GMP and also agreed to support the reworked $420-million deal. The transaction was first struck back in February, restructured in August to reflect the impact of the pandemic, and has now been tweaked a third time after facing opposition in late August from Mr. Sullivan, former employees and Anson Funds, a Toronto-based hedge fund.

“The revised terms of the Richardson GMP transaction represent a fair and balanced solution in the best interests of GMP and all other parties allowing this important transaction to move forward,” said Donald Wright, chair of GMP Securities, in a press release. “We continue to believe that the best path forward is to consolidate the ownership of Richardson GMP and provide our investment advisor partners and our clients with certainty going forward.”

Full story here

- Andrew Willis

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT-X) announced a letter of intent (LOI) with Kenya’s Astral Aerial Solutions Ltd. to work jointly with the local regulator (Kenya Civil Aviation Authority) “to identify and analyze market opportunities in Kenya for DDC’s drone delivery solution with the intent to work towards a definitive agreement for that market.”

DDC said the LOI was struck with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (AC-T).

“As our first international opportunity, we are pleased to be working with Astral Aerial towards an agreement for DDC’s drone logistics solution in Kenya,” stated DDC CEO Michael Zahra.

