Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR.UN-T) announced a $141-million bought-deal treasury and second-equity offering to “fuel its transition to a pure-play industrial REIT.”

The REIT said it has an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters, led by BMO Capital Markets and Desjardins Capital Markets, 11 million units of the REIT at a price of $12.85 each. The units closed at $13.40 on Monday on the TSX.

The REIT said it plans to use the net proceeds to fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. The REIT also said will not receive any proceeds from the secondary offering.

It also announced it is in negotiations on potential acquisitions of seven industrial properties totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $315-million, at a blended going-in capitalization rate of approximately 4.7 per cent.

**

Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) announced an agreement to acquire Yew Grove REIT Plc. a dual-listed REIT on the Euronext Dublin (Ireland) and London stock exchanges, in a deal valued at $254.8-million (€177.4 million). Yew Grove owns a portfolio of 23 office, life sciences and lite-industrial properties located in Ireland.

“This is a transformational opportunity for Slate Office REIT to acquire a portfolio of modern properties underpinned by exceptional quality tenants,” said Steve Hodgson, CEO of Slate Office REIT, adding the deal would “improve the REIT’s portfolio metrics and the durability of our cash flows, generating immediate accretion for unitholders. With this initial acquisition in Ireland, we would be well-positioned to pursue other attractive growth opportunities across Europe.”

**

Toronto-based stock exchange operator NEO Exchange is being acquired by Cboe Global Markets Inc., a Chicago-based exchange operator, for an undisclosed amount.

Details of the deal were scant, with Cboe’s chief strategy officer John Deters telling The Globe and Mail that the acquisition was “not material from a financial standpoint” in the context of Cboe’s overall market value of US$14-billion.

NEO’s co-founder and CEO Jos Schmitt said that the acquisition was in line with his company’s five-year plan to “grow” its business and “enhance competition”.

“We started looking at various options of how to accelerate growth. We thought about raising capital, doing an acquisition ourselves, but Cboe emerged at the right time and we felt the acquisition was the ideal scenario for us,” he told The Globe.

This is Cboe’s second Canadian acquisition over the past 18 months — in August, the company bought alternative trading system MATCHNow for an undisclosed sum. Mr. Deters said that purchasing NEO was part of his exchange’s plan to grow by expanding internationally.

- Vanmala Subramaniam, Globe and Mail capital markets reporter

**

Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) announced a $65-million bought-deal offering of convertible debentures.

The Vancouver-based said the financing will be led by Eight Capital and Scotiabank together with a syndicate of underwriters. The company said it has received “an indication of interest for a lead order in connection with the offering from a large Canadian pension fund manager.”

It intends to use the net proceeds “to fund growth initiatives, including to complete potential future acquisitions, to repay indebtedness, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.”

**

Interior construction company Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) announced a $35-million bought-deal financing of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures. It said the financing is with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The company said it plans to use a portion of the net proceeds, together with cash reserves on hand, to fund its anticipated 2022 capital expenditure program of approximately US$7-million. It said remaining proceeds are expected to be used to support continued funding of its manufacturing and commercial activities “as the COVID-19 pandemic recovery occurs, and to provide incremental liquidity to support the Company’s operations and growth objectives.”

**

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF-T) announced a $40-million bought-deal offering of convertible debentures. It said has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc. to purchase the convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.

Timbercreek said it intends to use the net proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

**

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE.U-T) announced the acquisition of ACE Cider, The California Cider Co., which it called “the first family-owned cider company in the U.S. and among the fastest-growing craft cider brands in the country.”

“This strategic acquisition adds an innovative product line to our RTD (ready-to-drink) category and brings us access to a significant new sales channel for distribution, through which we expect we can push many of our brands,” stated Pat Roney, VWE CEO, in a release. The price of the acquisition wasn’t provided.

The company said the transaction will add more than one million cases to its annual sales volume, and said ACE currently has annual revenue of over US$20-million and has achieved a double-digit compound annual growth rate over the last five years.

**

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT-T) announced the results of a strategic review including a “comprehensive action plan” to “unlock shareholder value.”

The company said the plan includes “short-term and long-term cost-cutting initiatives and the immediate reorganization of Neptune’s operations and resources,” which are expected to save about $12.5-million annually.

The company said it will prioritize three core product lines and operations: Sprout Foods, cannabis and its Biodroga business unit.

