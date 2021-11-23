Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG-T) announced a US$40-million bought-deal financing. The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd. which has agreed to buy 2.34 million common shares for US$17.15 each.

The company said the net proceeds will be used to fund exploration on Juanicipio and its other projects including Deer Trail, as well as certain sustaining capital requirements at the Juanicipio Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (WE-T), which provides e-commerce software tools for businesses, reported third-quarter revenue of $10.9-million up from $5.1-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $11.2-million, according to S&P Capital IQ

The net loss was $3-million versus net income of $405,605 a year ago.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH-X) reported net income of $15-million or 3 cents per share in the third quarter compared to a net loss of $9.1-million or 5 cents a year ago.

Revenue came in at $68.2-million versus $32.9-million a year ago.

