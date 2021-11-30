Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X) reported third-quarter revenue of $39.2-million, compared to $3.4-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $38.9-million.

“The increase is primarily attributable to acquisition growth with four acquisitions completed in the preceding quarter, and 14 acquisitions completed in the last 12 months,” the company stated.

Its net loss attributable was $4.2-million or 2 cents per share, compared to $2.7-million or 2 cents per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of a penny per share.

**

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T) reported fourth-quarter same-store sales of $49-million for the 16-week period ended Aug. 29 compared to $32.7-million for the 17-week period ended Aug. 30 a year ago.

Food and beverage revenue from corporate restaurant operations totalled $50.1-million, an increase of 45.8 per cent compared to a year ago, the company said.

Its net loss was $28.4-million compared to a net loss of $1.1-million a year earlier. Adjusted net earnings were $7-million versus $2.3-million last year.

**

Amarillo Gold Corp. (AGC-X) announced it has an agreement to be acquired by Hochschild Mining PLC in a deal valued at about $164.5-million.

The agreement sees each share of Amarillo exchanged for cash consideration 40 cents per share and one share of a new Brazil-focused exploration company, Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras will be capitalized with $10-million cash and will hold all assets and rights with respect to the Lavras do Sul gold project in southern Brazil.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.