Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

New Gold Inc. (NGD-T) announced an agreement to sell its existing gold stream held on the Blackwater Project in B.C. to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T) for US$300-million in cash.

The gold stream entitles Wheaton to 8 per cent of the gold produced from Blackwater, reducing to 4 per cent of gold production once approximately 280,000 ounces of gold have been delivered to Wheaton. Gold delivered under the stream is subject to an ongoing cash price equal to 35 per cent of the spot gold price, payable to Artemis Gold Inc, the company stated.

Artemis bought the mine from New Gold last year, but New Gold retained the gold stream as partial consideration for the divestiture. “This transaction highlights another milestone for New Gold as we continue to surface value from the divestment of the Blackwater Project,” stated CEO Renaud Adams.

Bellus Health Inc. (BLU-T) announced plans to raise US$175-million by selling common shares in the U.S. and Canada.

The company, which made the announcement after markets closed on Monday, said it intends to use the net proceeds primarily to fund research and development activities, as well as for general and administrative expenses and working capital needs.

The news came after the company announced successful efficacy results for its treatment for chronic coughing before markets opened on Monday, which sent its shares soaring by as much as 75 per cent. Bellus stock finished the day at US$8.30, up 48 per cent on the Nasdaq.

Akumin Inc. (AKU-T) reported revenue of $108.2-million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, a 71-per-cent increase over the third quarter of last year.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $110-million, according to S&P Capital IQ. The company, which provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States, said its net loss was $1.3-million for the quarter versus a loss of $7.2-million a year ago.

Akumin also adjusted its 2021 guidance for revenue to range from $421-million to $428-million. The expectation is for revenue to come in at $416.9-million.

