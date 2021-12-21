Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) said the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its proposal to buy back up to 10 per cent of its shares.

“AutoCanada’s continuing strong operating and financial performance affords the company the ability to simultaneously execute on our disciplined M&A strategy while repurchasing company shares at what the board of directors believes to be a highly attractive valuation relative to the earnings of the company,” stated executive chairman Paul Antony.

The company said it has “a present intention to acquire its common shares” but not an obligation and could suspend the plans at any time. “The company reserves the right to terminate the NCIB [normal course issuer bid] earlier if it feels it is appropriate to do so,” it stated.

**

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T) said its trustees have declared a special distribution of $2.39 per trust unit — which includes 32 cents per unit payable in cash and $2.07 per unit payable in units.

The special distribution is in addition to the monthly distributions totalling 59.27 cents per unit, the company stated.

**

