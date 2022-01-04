Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Euro Manganese Inc. (EMN-X) announced a strategic investment agreement of $8.5-million with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The company said the investment is being made via a private placement of 17.8 million common shares issued to EBRD at a price of 47.75 cents each. EBRD will hold about 4.5 per cent of the company’s common shares on a non-diluted basis.

Also, in connection with the placement, the company and EBRD will enter into a project support agreement that enables EBRD certain rights to participate in future financings to maintain its pro-rata equity interest in the company.

The company said the proceeds from the placement will increase its flexibility in financing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic.

**

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP-X) announced that the Ecuador constitutional court reaffirms the revocation of the environmental permit for early-stage exploration at the Rio Magdalena Project within the ENAMI EP Strategic Exploration Alliance.

In a release, the company said it was notified Monday of a final decision by Ecuador’s Constitutional Court dated Dec. 21 in response to ENAMI’s Dec. 6th petition for clarification of parts of the decision.

The company also said it’s seeking legal advice “to determine what rights and remedies [it] may have, including under the 1996 Canada-Ecuador Bilateral Investment Treaty, unilaterally terminated by Ecuador in 2018 but which has a 15-year survival/sunset clause.”

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.