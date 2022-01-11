Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) reported fourth quarter gold production of 107,915 ounces from its Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador, resulting in total gold production of 428,514 ounces for the year.

The company said that exceeded its 2021 guidance of 380,000 to 420,000 ounces.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) announced its preliminary 2022 capital expenditure budget of $26.1-million, including $6.7-million of expansion capital and $19.4-million for equipment maintenance and upgrades.

Total said it intends to finance its preliminary 2022 capital expenditure budget with cash on hand and cash flow from operations.

