Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) announced preliminary unaudited fourth-quarter revenue of about $1.13-million to $1.17-million, which it said is about 30 per cent higher than the same period a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.04-milion, according to S&P Capital IQ.

The company also expects same-store total retail unit sales growth of about 13 per cent as compared to 3.9 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

It also said it expects an increase in net debt from $29.8-million as of Sept. 30, to approximately $200-million to $220-million as of Dec. 31, 2021. “The increase includes debt incurred in connection with the acquisition of 11 dealerships from the Autopoint Group, the acquisitions of Airdrie Autobody in Canada and Crystal Lake Stellantis in the U.S., and the purchase of dealership real estate under development in Maple Ridge, BC, which represented a total cash outflow of approximately $191-million during the quarter,” the company stated.

AutoCanada said it’s issuing preliminary results so that it can be disclosed in connection with its update to fixed income investors, and that it doesn’t intend to provide preliminary results in the future.

**

Velan Inc. (VLN-T) announced the appointment of Bruno Carbonaro as president and CEO and as a member of its board. He recently succeeded Yves Leduc, who will continue to serve as special advisor to the chairman, the company stated.

**

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T) announced a precious metals purchase agreement with Alliance Metals International, a subsidiary of Adventus Mining Corp. (ADZN-X) related to is Curipamba project in Ecuador. Alliance is a subsidiary of Adventus Mining and Salazar Resources Limited (SRL-X). Adventus Mining also said it has an offtake financing agreement with Trafigura Pte Ltd related to the project.

Adventus Mining and Salazar said they have secured a total of US$235.5-million to advance and, following a construction decision, build the Curipamba project; US$23.5-million of which will be available for pre-construction activities. The companies said the financial arrangement compares to an estimated capital cost of US$248-million outlined in their feasibility study

According to the release, the details include a US$180.5-million financial commitment from Wheaton and US$55-million financial commitment from Trafigura

**

