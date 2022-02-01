Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) announced that it has acquired the net operating assets of Thunder Bay, Ont.-based Process Flow Systems Ltd. for $3.96-million in cash, plus a three-year performance-based earnout of up to $650,000, payable in cash.

Process Flow is a specialist provider and engineered integrator of industrial process pumps, valves and monitoring and control systems.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T) announced that one of its subsidiaries is buying Mid-Am Building Supply Inc., a wholesale distributor of building products to customers in the U.S. Midwest, for US$270-million.

The company said it will enter into leases of the facilities through which Mid-Am operates. The acquisition will be financed by an expansion of HDI’s existing credit facility.

