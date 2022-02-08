Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) announced it’s buying Concentra Bank in a deal valued at $470-million.

Equitable Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Equitable Group, said it’s buying Credit Union Central of Saskatchewan 84-per-cent common share equity interest in Concentra, as well as support agreements with additional Concentra shareholders representing a majority of the remaining 16 per cent.

Andrew Moor, CEO of Equitable, called it one of the “most important and consequential” transactions in the bank’s history adding that it “accelerates our growth plan by several years.”

Equitable said it will pay for a portion of the deal through a $200-million bought-deal financing. It will issue about 2.84 million subscription receipts for a price of $70.50 each to a syndicate of underwriters that includes Canada’s largest banks.

The company also increased the quarterly dividend by 51 per cent to 28 cents per common share and reported fourth-quarter financial results it said were “in line with medium-term guidance and were delivered with above-target growth in loans and deposits.”

Coveo Solutions Inc. (CVO-T) reported revenue of US$23.2-million for its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, an increase of 39 per cent compared to US$16.8-million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The expectation was for revenue of US$21.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income was US$426.3-million or US$7.65 per share compared to a net loss of US$101.7-million or US$5.55 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the company stated.

Net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was impacted by a non-cash gain of US$269.2-million and an associated income tax recovery of US$184.4-million, the company said. It said these are related to its preferred shares that were converted into multiple voting shares immediately before its initial public offering.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY-T) announced the closure of its Robinsons cultivation facilities located in Kentville and Hortonville, N.S. as it continues to focus its efforts on “streamlining and simplifying” its cultivation platform and reducing costs. Auxly said it’s part of a goal to become adjusted EBITDA positive by the first half of this year.

“This strategic decision comes after careful consideration in identifying opportunities for the company to optimize its vertically integrated platform and effectively reduce operating costs, while ensuring no material impact on its cultivation or processing capabilities and forecasted sales revenue,” it stated.

The company said it will focus on producing cannabis from its newly acquired large-scale greenhouse cultivation facility located in Leamington, Ont.

Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD.UN-X) announced the acquisition of a 50-per-cent interest in a multi-tenant industrial property located in Saint Laurent, Que. for about $6.3-million

