Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS-T) said it expects to report revenues of $497.5-million to $504.5-million for its fourth quarter compared to $289.6-million for the same quarter of 2020. The expectation is for revenues of $493.5-million in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $32.1-million to $34.8-million, up from $23.4-million a year earlier, the company stated.

It said it will provide official fourth-quarter and year-end results on March 22.

**

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (MMEN-CN) announced the appointment of Ana Bowman as its chief financial officer, effective today (Feb. 22). Bowman succeeds outgoing interim CFO Reece Fulgham, who will be returning to consulting firm SierraConstellation Partners, the company stated.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.