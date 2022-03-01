Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) announced new acquisitions and a $75-million bought deal financing.

Sienna said late Monday that it has an agreement to acquire the Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie, Ont., for $26-million. Woods Park includes 55 private-pay independent living suites and 123 government-funded Class A long-term care beds. “The addition of Woods Park to Sienna’s portfolio further expands the company’s footprint in Ontario and in markets within close proximity to the Greater Toronto Area,” the company stated.

Sienna also said it’s in “advanced negotiations” to acquire a 50-per-cent interest in a newly built, private-pay retirement residence in Saskatchewan that consists of 159 private-pay independent living suites and 27 private-pay assisted living suites.

Sienna also said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that has agreed to buy five million common shares for $15 each for gross proceeds of $75-million. The stock closed at $15.44 on Monday.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF.UN-T) reported funds from operations were $30.7-million or 17 cents for the fourth quarter, down from $50.9-million or 28 cents a year earlier. Adjusted FFO came in at 7 cents versus 24 cents a year earlier. Its net loss of $204.3-million compared to a loss of US$100.3-million a year earlier.

Africa Oil Corp. (AOI-T) reported fourth-quarter net income of US$54.9-million or 12 cents US per share compared to US$79.8-million or 17 cents US per share a year earlier. Operating income came in at US$61.8-million compared to $91.2-million a year earlier, while net operating income was US$56.8-million compared to US$86.2-million a year earlier.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY-T) announced a $10.5-million bought deal offering of flow-through common shares. The company said it has an agreement with Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited to buy 2,480,000 common shares for $4.25 each. Journey said it will use proceeds to incur eligible Canadian development expenditures as allowed under the Income Tax Act.

