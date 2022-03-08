Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD-T) announced a $30-million bought-deal financing. The company said a syndicate of underwriters has agreed to purchase more than 27.27 million common shares for $1.10 each.

The net proceeds will be used to fund the exploration and development of Liberty Gold’s Black Pine and Goldstrike oxide gold development assets in the Great Basin in the U.S.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T) announced the appointment of Larry Radford as president, CEO and director effective March 21. He most recently served as the chief operating officer of Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

NexPoint Hospitality Trust (NHT.UN-T) announced today the acquisitions of two assets: the Hyatt Place in Park City, Utah and the Hampton Inn & Suites Bradenton Downtown Historic District in Bradenton, Florida. The trust said both acquisitions were done last month. The prices weren’t included in the release.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$32-million up from US$31.2-million a year earlier.

Net income of US$4.1-million or 10 cents US per share, compared to US$5.1-million or 12 cents US a year earlier.

The expectation was for earnings of 6 cents US per share in the most recent quarter and revenue of US$29.7-million.

