Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$82.7-million, a decrease of 1 per cent over the same period last year, which it says reflects manufacturing delays “caused by the shortage of semiconductors in our heavy and light-duty businesses.”

Net income of US$5.3-million or 3 US cents per share or US$4.1-million or 3 US cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA was US$10-million versus US$8.1-million a year earlier.

The expectation was for revenue of US$82.5-million and a loss of 2 US cents per share, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $140.4-million up from $66.1-million a year ago.

Adjusted funds flow increased 293 per cent to $53.5-million as compared to $13.6-million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Earnings came in at $39-million or 24 cents per share versus earnings of $120-million or $1.04 per share a year earlier.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH-X) announced fourth-quarter revenue of $72.9-million up from $37.3-million a year earlier.

Its net income was $25.1-million or 5 cents per share versus a loss of $12-million or 7 cents a year earlier.

