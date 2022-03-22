Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN-T) announced a $35-million bought-deal financing. The REIT said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. that will buy 8,334,000 trust units for $4.20 each.

The REIT said $30-million of the net proceeds from the sale of the units will be used to repay amounts drawn under the REIT’s acquisition credit facility and the balance for general trust purposes.

“Upon completion of the offering and the use of the net proceeds therefrom, BTB expects to have access to approximately $90-million of available capital through cash on hand and its credit facilities, subject to fulfilling the conditions for drawing upon the credit facilities,” it stated.

**

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB-T) announced a $110-million bought-deal financing. The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets that will buy 71 million common shares for $1.55 each.

The company said the net proceeds will be used for the construction of its Goose Mine and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

**

